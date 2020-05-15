Intrust Bank NA Acquires 3,661 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

CSCO traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 32,659,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

