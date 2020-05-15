Intrust Bank NA Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

