Intrust Bank NA Has $2.39 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.34 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

