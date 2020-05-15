Intrust Bank NA Purchases 17,016 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE:T opened at $28.30 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

