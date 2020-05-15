Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $1,341.03. 715,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

