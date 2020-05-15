Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.43 ($0.35).

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of INTU stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.32).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

