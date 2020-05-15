Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

INUV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 80,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,044. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other Inuvo news, Director Patrick Terrell acquired 314,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Howe acquired 634,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,445.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

