Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust makes up about 0.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXY. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. 27,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,255. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $93.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

