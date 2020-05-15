Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,389 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 196,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

