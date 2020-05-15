Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

