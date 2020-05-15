Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

SPLV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,296. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17.

