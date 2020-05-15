Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.