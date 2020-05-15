Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

