Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ISTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $901,719. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,138 shares of company stock worth $304,622. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 12.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investar by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Investar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Investar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

