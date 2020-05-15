Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 15th (AAL, ADP, AGRO, ANDE, ARCB, ARCE, BZUN, CATY, CBRE, CVBF)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 15th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

