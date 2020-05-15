Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) recently:

5/4/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter of 2020 have been declining over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland— the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Agnico Eagle is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic -a major contributor to the quarterly production. However, Agnico Eagle faces headwinds from higher expected costs in 2020. It has also withdrawn its gold production guidance for 2020 due to lower production activities at Quebec and Nunavut amid the coronavirus outbreak. Expected fall in gold demand is another worry.”

4/17/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/3/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Agnico Eagle Mines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of AEM opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,117,000 after purchasing an additional 273,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.