Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML)

5/14/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/12/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating.

5/7/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/31/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 30.70 ($0.40) on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 352.65. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82.

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

