Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

5/12/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have underperformed its industry in a year’s time primarily due to softness in volumes. The low volume scenario due to excess truck capacity has been aggravated by the coronavirus crisis. The company anticipates volumes to decline across all segments from this adversity. Notably volumes have declined 30% in April. As a result, second-quarter results are anticipated to be significantly affected. However, we are impressed by the company’s commitment to reward shareholders (although it will assume a conservative approach to buybacks going forward) despite adversities. During the first quarter, the company returned $708 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Its free cash flow increased 42% year over year in the quarter. Additionally, consistent improvement in operating ratio is encouraging.”

5/1/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $182.00 to $203.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $226.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norfolk Southern, which is already suffering low volumes due to factors like excess truck capacity, might have encountered the same fate in first-quarter 2020 due to coronavirus-induced soft shipments. Detailed results should be out on Apr 29. Shares have declined 19% since March, mainly due to the pandemic. The company's high-debt levels are worrisome as well. However, it boasts a praiseworthy record of rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Moreover, in a bid to mitigate revenue erosion(down 7.1% in fourth-quarter 2019), Norfolk Southern is looking to cut costs to boost its bottom line. Backed by cost-controlling efforts, operating ratio has been improving for the last few quarters. In view of the coronavirus crisis, the company might announce further cost reduction to aid the bottom line.”

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $179.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $247.00 to $189.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NSC stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.64.

Get Norfolk Southern Corp alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.