Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pentair (PNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Pentair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Pentair had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Pentair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has withdrawn its guidance for the current quarter and for the current year. The company has suspended operations in many of its major facilities due to lower production amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, inflated material costs are likely to hurt margins in the forthcoming quarters. Nevertheless, Pentair expects strong pool performance in the first half of the current year, boosting Consumer Solutions by 9-11%. Going forward, Pentair is likely to benefit from restructuring initiatives, innovations, productivity improvement, price hikes and efforts to lower debt level. Introduction of new products, investments in technology upgrades, and digital marketing campaigns will also drive growth. Plans to expand in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions also remain a catalyst.”

4/1/2020 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Pentair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Pentair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has withdrawn its guidance for the current quarter and for the current year. The company has suspended operations in many of its major facilities due to lower production amid the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, inflated material costs are likely to hurt margins in the forthcoming quarters. Nevertheless, Pentair expects strong pool performance in the first half of the current year, boosting Consumer Solutions by 9-11%. Going forward, Pentair is likely to benefit from restructuring initiatives, innovations, productivity improvement, price hikes and efforts to lower debt level. Introduction of new products, investments in technology upgrades, and digital marketing campaigns will also drive growth. Plans to expand in the areas of pool and residential and commercial water treatment through acquisitions also remain a catalyst.”

3/27/2020 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

3/17/2020 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,705,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

