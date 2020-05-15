Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Continental (UAL)

United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

5/4/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/29/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/16/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in United Continental by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

