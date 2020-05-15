Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lincoln Electric (LECO)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – Lincoln Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/30/2020 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Lincoln Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/17/2020 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Lincoln Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/7/2020 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric’s volumes in 2020 are likely to bear the brunt of slowdown in industrial production and weak automotive sector. The impact of coronavirus outbreak – lower order levels due to cautious customer spending, supply chain disruptions, impact of factory closures, is likely to get reflected in this year’s results. The estimates for the first quarter and fiscal have thus undergone negative revisions lately. In this backdrop, Lincoln Electric’s cost management actions, which include lower work hours, less overtime, suspension of new hiring and cutting down discretionary spending, will help sustain margins. The company is focused on innovative products and acquisitions, which is likely to drive growth. It also continues to invest in long-term strategy for automation in support of its 2020 strategy initiatives.”

4/7/2020 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

