Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

5/4/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.70 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $16.00 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.30. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/26/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/18/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Get TechnipFMC PLC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.