Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 15th (ADRNY, BA, CHG, CON, CPG, DENN, DPSGY, FGP, G1A, GAIA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 15th:

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Warburg Research.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH). They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 340 ($4.47). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,325 ($43.74). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

