Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 15th (AMAT, ARGO, DXPE, MFC, ONTX, OTCM, OTIC, OYST, PAGP, PDD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 15th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

