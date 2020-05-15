Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $53.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/11/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/19/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/7/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

4/2/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.71. 5,493,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,298. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 191.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,688,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,064,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $47,705,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

