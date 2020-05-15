Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $156.00.

4/24/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $156.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $146.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

4/19/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/15/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

