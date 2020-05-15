Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: HST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Host Hotels withdrew its outlook for the ongoing year and detailed impact on its business from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is weakening travel demand. Bulk of the adverse impact on total revenues is because of group business cancellations. The company has a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties in key cities and is actively refining its portfolio by reducing exposure in high capex assets and international markets, which position it well for long-term growth. Moreover, decent balance sheet strength will likely help it beat the current market mayhem and support its growth endeavors over the long term. However, weaker lodging demand in light of the coronavirus pandemic is a key concern while supply growth in certain markets have added to its woes. In addition, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

5/4/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. 17,502,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 176,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

