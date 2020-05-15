Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/9/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after acquiring an additional 754,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after acquiring an additional 328,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 436,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.