Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $40.00 to $50.00.

4/30/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

COP opened at $39.93 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

