Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

4/20/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

4/9/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,434. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,091,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

