Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teleflex (TFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $365.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $395.00 to $385.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Teleflex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $360.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $425.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.69. 135,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

