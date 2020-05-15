Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,029 call options.

Shares of HP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

