Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,487% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Nice by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,019,000 after buying an additional 500,624 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $172.21. 272,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,003. Nice has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nice to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.