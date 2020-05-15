Investors Buy Large Volume of PDC Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

