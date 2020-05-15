Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,764% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 438,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,618. The firm has a market cap of $335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MarineMax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

