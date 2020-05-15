Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 249,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Invivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

