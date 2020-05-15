ION Price Hits $0.0284 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $367,251.09 and $571.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005006 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,853,790 coins and its circulating supply is 12,953,790 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

