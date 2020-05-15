IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $571.16 million and $24.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ovis, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00220115 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000909 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinone, FCoin, OKEx, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Binance, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

