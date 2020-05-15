Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 1,438,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

