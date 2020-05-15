Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 36,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $370.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

