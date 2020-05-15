iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 186.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,275,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

