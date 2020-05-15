iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.