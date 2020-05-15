iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wellington LLC now owns 879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,960,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.74. 12,444,164 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

