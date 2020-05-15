iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 497.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,076 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,449,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.