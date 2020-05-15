iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,202 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,881,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,345,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 876,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. 29,416,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,356,434. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

