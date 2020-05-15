iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.13. The stock had a trading volume of 564,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

