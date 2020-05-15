iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $287.16. 7,136,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

