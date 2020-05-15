iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $584,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,707,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

