iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

