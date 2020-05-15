iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 815.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $726,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.